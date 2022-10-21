Chilly tonight, then a weekend warmup

After a spectacular Friday, we are headed for another chilly night, followed by a weekend warmup. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s under mostly clear sky conditions.
Saturday starts chilly and clear, but clouds will mix with periods of sunshine all day. Winds from the southwest will help boost temperatures into the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon. Sunday's highs may reach 80 degrees in a few locations across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.
There is no rain in the forecast for the weekend, but a cold front gets close enough by Tuesday night to kick up a few scattered showers, even a thunderstorm is possible. No severe weather is expected at this time.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE at 2 to 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind: S at 5 to10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Much warmer. Highs near 80. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.