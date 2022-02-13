Chilly to start, but more seasonable temperatures look to return for your Valentine's Day

It's an absolutely beautiful ending to the weekend looks wise, but temperature wise it is cold! Highs this afternoon even in our warmest areas only reached the mid 40's, which is about ten degrees what our highs usually are for this time of year!
It'll be cold past sunset tonight as temperatures fall into the 20's once again. You'll need to bundle up heading out the door for Monday, but if you've missed the more seasonable temperatures - they will be back by your Monday afternoon!
The weather gets gets even better temporarily as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 60's! However, Thursday is the day to watch as a weather making system has the chance to bring us all modes of severe weather.
Now while we are still several days out and this forecast may change in coming days, here's what we're expecting as of today. We have the very slight chance for showers Wednesday afternoon for our northwestern counties, most of us will stay dry. Gusty winds will begin as early as Wednesday night into Thursday, which may trigger a Wind Advisory. During this time period, we could also see the air become more saturated, and much more widespread storms during the late Wednesday early Thursday time period.
While the storms initially look to be more elevated in the morning, it does look like southerly winds will push a warm front in, bringing in higher dew point values with temperatures expected to climb near 70! What this means is the originally elevated storms will transition into surface based ones, bringing a greater potential for more modes of severe weather.
The limited instability could be our saving grace. Models are still a bit uncertain on the timing of when these stronger severe storms as many struggle due to how saturated the environment looks like it will be. We will continue to track this system closely in the next coming days to get a much clearer picture of what we'd be dealing with.
Drier and cooler air will move through by the end of the week bringing temperatures back to the upper 40's for our high.