Chilly start to Wednesday, then sunny and milder

Overnight low temperatures will fall to near 30 degrees, meaning that any water on roadways will re-freeze. You may encounter occasional patches of black ice on your morning commute.
Wednesday brings sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-50s, we will gradually warm through this weekend to highs in the mid-60s.
Heavy rain returns to the forecast Friday afternoon through Saturday night (New Year's Eve). Rain should stop around 10pm as you ring in the New Year 2023. Sunshine continues through New Year's Day on Sunday with highs in the low 60s as we welcome in 2023!
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Some re-freezing possible. Lows near 30. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer, and dry. Highs around 55. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.