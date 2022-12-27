 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley through 8 AM...

Patchy freezing fog is expected to develop across portions of north
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some isolated areas could
experience visiblities dropping to 1/2 of a mile or less, especially
in locations west of the I-65 corridor and in sheltered valley
locations of northeastern Alabama. This fog will be capable of
depositing a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways are most at risk.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on
bridges and overpasses. Visibilities will vary significantly given
the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed,
and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Chilly start to Wednesday, then sunny and milder

  • Updated
  • 0
Next Three Days

Overnight low temperatures will fall to near 30 degrees, meaning that any water on roadways will re-freeze. You may encounter occasional patches of black ice on your morning commute.

Wednesday brings sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-50s, we will gradually warm through this weekend to highs in the mid-60s.

Heavy rain returns to the forecast Friday afternoon through Saturday night (New Year's Eve). Rain should stop around 10pm as you ring in the New Year 2023. Sunshine continues through New Year's Day on Sunday with highs in the low 60s as we welcome in 2023!

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Some re-freezing possible. Lows near 30. Wind: SW at 2 to 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer, and dry. Highs around 55. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.

