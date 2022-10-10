Chilly overnight lows in the 40s before sunny, warm Tuesday

After a warm and sunny Monday, we cool down dramatically after sunset. Overnight lows drop into the chilly 40s under clear sky conditions.
Tuesday promises to be sunny and warm with highs reaching for the lower 80s again, but cloud cover will return Wednesday, along with increased rain chances. Isolated showers and a few storms are expected for some of our southeastern counties in the late afternoon, but most of the heavy action will hold off until late night Wednesday and carry into early Thursday morning. All locations are likely to see a heavy band of downpours and gusty wind move through.
The next cold front is due to swing through Thursday afternoon. Watch for an abrupt temperature drop early Friday morning, with lows dipping into the 40s again.
We have another weekend with highs in the mid-70s and sunshine on tap.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: E at 2 to 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.