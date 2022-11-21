Chilly Monday night, much warmer on Tuesday

Monday night's low temperature will fall to the low 30s and stay around the freezing point for much of the night. Clear skies will stay with us throughout the night, as well.
You may want to leave a few minutes early tomorrow morning, to defrost the windshield before you hit the roads.
Tuesday's high temperatures will be much closer to the normal average temperature and will sit in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine overhead.
As we head into Thanksgiving and the travel days that come on either side of it, conditions are looking mostly clear and dry. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Thanksgiving Thursday brings a cold front and some rain starting in the late evening and continuing through Friday and into Saturday morning. Sunday will definitely be the drier and calmer day to travel, weather-wise.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.