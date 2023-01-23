 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or greater
expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the higher
elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Chilly Monday ahead of a rainy Tuesday

Monday afternoon will stay chilly, with highs reaching only to the upper 40s. We'll keep a strong breeze with us, which will cause temperatures to feel even colder.

Monday Forecast

You'll want the extra blanket on the bed tonight and the heavy jacket when you head out the door. Wake-up temperatures Tuesday will be frigid and in the upper 20s or low 30s.

Tuesday afternoon brings spotty rain, and Tuesday evening and overnight will bring heavy rain and one or two embedded thunderstorms. The severe weather risk with this system will stay southwest of us, primarily impacting Birmingham, Mobile and New Orleans. The biggest threat here in North Alabama will be gusty winds of 45+ mph and brief periods of heavy rain.

Later in the workweek, we will stay cool but have much drier conditions and more sunshine on tap.

MONDAY: Clearing skies. Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Wind: NW 5-8 MPH.

