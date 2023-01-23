Chilly Monday ahead of a rainy Tuesday

Monday afternoon will stay chilly, with highs reaching only to the upper 40s. We'll keep a strong breeze with us, which will cause temperatures to feel even colder.
You'll want the extra blanket on the bed tonight and the heavy jacket when you head out the door. Wake-up temperatures Tuesday will be frigid and in the upper 20s or low 30s.
Tuesday afternoon brings spotty rain, and Tuesday evening and overnight will bring heavy rain and one or two embedded thunderstorms. The severe weather risk with this system will stay southwest of us, primarily impacting Birmingham, Mobile and New Orleans. The biggest threat here in North Alabama will be gusty winds of 45+ mph and brief periods of heavy rain.
Later in the workweek, we will stay cool but have much drier conditions and more sunshine on tap.
MONDAY: Clearing skies. Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Wind: NW 5-8 MPH.