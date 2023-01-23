Chilly Monday ahead of a rainy Tuesday in the Valley

Monday afternoon will stay chilly with highs reaching only to the upper 40s. We'll keep a strong breeze with us, which will cause temperatures to feel even colder.
You'll want the extra blanket on the bed overnight tonight and the heavy jacket later on, when you head out the door. Wake-up temperatures on Tuesday will be frigid and in the upper 20s or low 30s.
Tuesday afternoon brings spotty rain and Tuesday evening and overnight will bring heavy rain and one or two embedded thunderstorms. The severe weather risk with this system will stay southwest of us, more impacting Birmingham, Mobile, and New Orleans. The biggest threat here in the Valley, will be gusty winds of 45+ mph, and brief periods of heavy rain.
Later in the work-week, we will stay cool but have much drier conditions and more sunshine on-tap.
MONDAY: Clearing skies, chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Wind: NW 5-8 MPH.