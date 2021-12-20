You are the owner of this article.
Chilly for now, warming in time for Christmas

Weather 12/20/21
Clouds linger overnight into Tuesday and as a low tracks along the Gulf Coast, we can see a few showers as far north as our area late tonight into Tuesday. Showers will be spotty and temperatures should be at least a little higher, reaching the lower 50s by the afternoon. 
 
Near-average temperatures continue through Wednesday, then the warmth returns in time for Christmas. Highs Christmas Eve reach the upper 60s and for Christmas Day it'll be just as warm - not exactly the kind of weather you want to spend by the fireplace. Lows are mild too, only dipping to the lower 50s Christmas morning. A few showers are possible late Christmas Eve night on Friday, but coverage should be sparse. Unseasonably warm temperatures persist into the start of the next week, too. 
Christmas forecast
 

