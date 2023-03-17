Chilly days and frigid nights ahead this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Chilly days and frigid nights ahead this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeze Warning

** Freeze Warning in effect Saturday Morning 1 AM - 9 AM**

Any threat for rain will be wrapped for North Alabama by 6 pm. The evening will be dry, but cold with temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Make sure to protect plants, pipes and pets from the cold.

This weekend will be dry and quite chilly for this time of the year. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50. Despite sunny skies, Sunday will be even colder with highs in the mid 40s.

Several more cold nights are in our future as well. A Freeze Watch has been issued for 12 AM to 11AM Sunday.  A hard freeze will be likely Saturday night and Sunday night with forecast lows in the mid 20s. Monday night will bring us one more shot at a freeze with low 30s for lows.

Temperatures will gradually warm next week, eventually reaching the 70s next Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible next Wednesday, but a better chance at showers and storms will arrive next Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: NNW 6-12 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 7-17 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you