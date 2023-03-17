Chilly days and frigid nights ahead this weekend

** Freeze Warning in effect Saturday Morning 1 AM - 9 AM**
Any threat for rain will be wrapped for North Alabama by 6 pm. The evening will be dry, but cold with temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Make sure to protect plants, pipes and pets from the cold.
This weekend will be dry and quite chilly for this time of the year. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50. Despite sunny skies, Sunday will be even colder with highs in the mid 40s.
Several more cold nights are in our future as well. A Freeze Watch has been issued for 12 AM to 11AM Sunday. A hard freeze will be likely Saturday night and Sunday night with forecast lows in the mid 20s. Monday night will bring us one more shot at a freeze with low 30s for lows.
Temperatures will gradually warm next week, eventually reaching the 70s next Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible next Wednesday, but a better chance at showers and storms will arrive next Friday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: NNW 6-12 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 7-17 MPH.