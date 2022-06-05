Children under five could get vaccines soon

As early as June 21st the Biden administration says children under five could soon receive their first Covid vaccination shots.
The vaccine against covid-19 is currently available for each age group except children under five.
Some parents are eager for the shot, while some say they want to wait a bit longer.
One parent, who wished to remain anonymous told WAAY 31, now isn't the best time to get a shot for her child.
"I won't say that I don't believe in it. I just feel like everything is rushed and you have to allow time for it to display whether it's the best option or not," she said.
The parent shares her thoughts on whether she believes getting the vaccine for her one-year-old daughter is the right move.
"It's unethical to experiment on children and it's really no telling how effective the vaccine will be. So, I think it's just best to wait until their immune systems are a little bit more built up and they can fully view how effective the vaccine is," she said.
Health experts say the vaccine will help put an end to the pandemic.
Some parents believe in the vaccine but say it feels rushed.
As we enter the heart of the summer months, Covid positive cases are on the rise yet again.
"I'm not feeling any apprehensions about it. I think as long as people take safety precautions that's best for their families they should be fine. But, with anything you need to be cautious in how you operate," she said.
On June 15th the FDA's panel of advisers plans to review data on both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
After that meeting, the FDA can issue the authorization.
Shipments of the vaccine would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.