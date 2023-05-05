Children: The silent victims of substance abuse in North Alabama

About 6,000 children in our state are in foster care, and a majority of those cases are ultimately a result of their parent's drug use.
Many children have become what is described as a silent victim to substance abuse.
In April, Decatur Police arrested and charged a woman for chemical endangerment of a child after paramedics had to use Narcan to revive her 4-year-old child from a fentanyl overdose.
Investigators said they searched the home and found nearly 200 fentanyl pills.
"Safety is non-negotiable, safety is what we're here to do," Karen Smith with the Alabama Department of Human Resources said.
Police and DHR have not said if the child will go into the state's custody.
However, Smith said it is a cruel reality that thousands of children in our state are taken from their homes. Homes that were meant to be safe.
"The work that we do is crisis-driven, it's usually a 911 call," Smith said. "We're interacting with families when they're the most vulnerable."
According to DHR, from March 2022 until March of this year, the percentage of children entering foster care because of parental drug use was at about 45%.
That percentage has fluctuated slightly over the past five years.
- 2018: 45.58%
- 2019: 44.05%
- 2020: 43.81%
- 2021: 48.5%
- 2022: 46.83%
"I think it truly is one of the crises of our generations that we're having to look into," Lee Marshall with Kid to Love said.
This crisis has organizations like Kids to Love, dedicated to helping foster children, busy.
"We are 19-years-old and have made a direct impact on the lives of more than 300,000 children living in foster care," Marshall said.
Marshall said she has seen first hand through the children she has helped, the mental toll of a parent's drug abuse.
"So many times our children are those innocent victims that are forced to be in that, at no fault of their own," Marshall said.
Kids to Love makes it a mission as a child placing agency to find these children safe homes.
"There are over 6,000 kids in foster care in the state and 2,300 foster homes, so the need is great," Marshall said.
Smith with DHR said they are focused on prevention. She said they have resources in place to help parents suffering with substance abuse. The goal at the end of the day is to reunite families if it is safe for the child.