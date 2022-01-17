Childcare facilities struggle to hire, forcing parents to consider the cost of childcare

Many parents are struggling to find childcare options during this Covid-19 economy. Workers are exiting the industry, leaving daycares short staffed and overworked.
According to "Granny's Daycare" in Huntsville, the main challenge is finding people who are willing to work. As daycares limit the number of children they can accept, some parents are having to decide if going to work is an option without childcare for their little ones.
"[Childcare workers] do so much, they deserve more than 10 dollars an hour. It would keep more people in childcare working as teachers, and it would also be more appealing for people who might want to join childcare," says Natasha Fortier.
She worked in childcare since the age of 19, often working 50 hours a week at understaffed facilities. She now has two kids of her own and initially tried sending them to daycare.
"Because of how much childcare was taking out of my paycheck I would have only been making about $500 every two weeks," says Fortier.
Her husband and she decided it made more sense to quit her job and watch the kids herself.
"If you could live on a one income household, and you're debating whether or not to quit your job and stay with your kids, one hundred percent go for it because all those moments you get with your babies are invaluable," says Fortier.
However, not everyone can stay with their kids.
"I've seen floods of phone calls that's needed for daycare every day," says Sharon Drake, the owner of Granny's Daycare.
Families are calling Drake every day, trying to get their child into her STAR-rated facility. But it's a small operation, and she can only care for 10 kids at a time.
"Our state is growing. We got so many businesses here, we got so many people coming into Alabama, and they're gonna need childcare," explains Drake.
She says main problem in childcare right now is staffing. "I mean, you can get the kids but it's the staff that Alabama needs to take care of these kids," says Drake.
She is hoping more people will step up and take on the responsibility of caring for Alabama's youth.
"We just need good people in Alabama to join us in childcare, to make this state the best state ever in childcare," she says.
Granny's Daycare currently has a waitlist. They offer both school readiness and quality care programs for children 6 weeks to four years old.