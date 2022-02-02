Child present during Madison murder means new charge for husband accused of killing wife

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is possible. Rainfall amounts through Thursday evening
may exceed 3 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Rapid rises on creeks and streams are expected, and
could flood with repeated periods of heavy rain through Thursday
evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple periods of moderate to heavy downpours are possible
late tonight into Thursday evening. This will result in
excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and
areal flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&