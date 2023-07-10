Child hospitalized with gunshot wound to head

A 12-year-old child was flown from Ider to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Ider police say the shooting happened Monday afternoon inside the city limits.
Police said the child was taken to the hospital by MedFlight.
Police say their investigation into circumstances surrounding the shooting are ongoing and that there is no threat to the public.
A post on the Police Department's Facebook page asked for prayers for the boy, his family and all first responders who worked the scene.