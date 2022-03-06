Child hospitalized after fire in Rogersville

One child was flown to the hospital after an early morning fire in Rogersville.
According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to Rogersville Park Apartments just before 5 o'clock on Sunday.
Eight apartments were in the building where the fire occurred.
One apartment was completely on fire, all of the other units have some smoke and water damage.
Everyone in the apartment building evacuated, but is now displaced with assistance from the Red Cross, according to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department.
One child was flown to the hospital.
It's unclear what the child's condition is at this time.
The fire is under investigation. No word on what caused it at this time.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.