Child hospitalized after fire in Rogersville, several people displaced

One child was flown to the hospital after an early morning fire in Rogersville.
According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to Rogersville Park Apartments just before 5 o'clock on Sunday.
Firefighters say the building was fully involved on the top floor with smoke and flames visible.
There are eight apartments in the building where the fire occurred.
One apartment was completely on fire, all of the other units have some smoke and water damage.
Everyone in the apartment building evacuated, but is now displaced with assistance from the Red Cross, according to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department.
Rogersville Fire Chief Frankie Phillips helped a resident on the bottom floor who was having trouble getting out.
A 3-year-old was transported to North Alabama Medical Center and later flown to UAB.
According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, Rogersville Police Officer Tyler Dison forced his way into the apartment where the child was and rescued the 3-year-old.
Officer Dison placed the child in his police car and traveled to meet the incoming ambulance.
It's unclear what the child's condition is at this time.
The fire is under investigation. No word on what caused it at this time.
Rogersville Firefighters and Rogersville PD are currently being assisted by the Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office.