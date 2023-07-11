Child from Ider is being treated after being shot: how you can keep your kids safe from guns

A child from Ider has been shot in the head, shaking up the community and local officials.
The Ider Police Chief said the scene was upsetting, and he cannot release any new information on the shooting at this time. The DeKalb Co. coroner said the child is still alive after being airlifted by medflight from Ider to Erlanger medical center in Chattanooga.
WAAY 31 spoke with Dr. Wes Stubblefield, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, on how parents can protect their kids from guns. Stubblefield says the key to safety is healthy communication and proper storage of your guns.
"Feel comfortable asking when their children are going somewhere if where they're going, they have unsecured weapons, even if it's a grandparents house, or a family members house or a friends house, and then everyone should educate themselves on how to safely store weapons and ammunition," Stubblefield said.
Stubblefield said there are a few ways to do this, but it needs to be a priority.
"Ammunition and guns both locked in separate places; there's also trigger locks that can be installed - they can be very helpful to keep children from having accidental discharges," Stubblefield said.
According to Stubblefield, there were 80 child deaths due to guns in 2021, 40 higher than the previous year. He also says it can be difficult for children whose friends have been victims of gun violence, so it's important to watch their mental health.
"If they are showing any signs of increased stress, anxiety, depression or anything - post-traumatic stress disorder - anything like that, of course, you need to see your healthcare provider or maybe a mental health professional," Stubblefield said.
