Child dies in Limestone County house fire that leaves foster family without home

A child is dead, and a foster family loses everything after a devastating house fire in Limestone County.
According to the fire marshal's office, the fire started in a home just off Highway 72 in the Clements community due to an electrical issue. The Clements Volunteer Fire Department said when they were dispatched to the scene at 9 p.m. Thursday, the home was already entirely overtaken by flames.
The two adults and multiple children were standing outside when they arrived. A child was inside, and firefighters were able to get that child out and taken to the hospital. However, the child did not survive, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
Now, the community is rallying around this family. At Friday night's home football game for Clements High School, they will raise money at the concession stand for the family. On Sunday morning, starting at 8:30, Clements Baptist Church will have a donations drive where people can drop off clothes, toiletries, food, and any other items the family could use. And, donations are being taken at Blue Spring Elementary School until further notice.
We are still working on learning the age and name of the male juvenile who passed away, and we will bring you updates on this story on air and online.