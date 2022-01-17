Child care facilities struggle to hire, forcing parents to reconsider cost of child care

Many parents are struggling to find child care options during the Covid-19 economy. Workers are exiting the industry, leaving day cares short-staffed and overworked.
According to "Granny's Daycare" in Huntsville, the main challenge is finding people who are willing to work. As day cares limit the number of children they can accept, some parents are having to decide if going to work is an option without child care for their little ones.
"[Child care workers] do so much, they deserve more than 10 dollars an hour. It would keep more people in child care working as teachers, and it would also be more appealing for people who might want to join childcare," said Natasha Fortier.
She had worked in child care since the age of 19, often working 50 hours a week at understaffed facilities. She now has two kids of her own and initially tried sending them to day care.
"Because of how much child care was taking out of my paycheck, I would have only been making about $500 every two weeks," said Fortier.
She and her husband decided it made more sense to quit her job and watch the kids herself.
"If you could live on a one-income household, and you're debating whether or not to quit your job and stay with your kids, 100% go for it, because all those moments you get with your babies are invaluable," said Fortier.
However, not everyone can stay with their kids.
"I've seen floods of phone calls that's needed for daycare every day," said Sharon Drake, the owner of Granny's Daycare.
Families are calling Drake every day, trying to get their child into her STAR-rated facility. But it's a small operation, and she can only care for 10 kids at a time.
"Our state is growing. We got so many businesses here, we got so many people coming into Alabama, and they're gonna need child care," she said.
She said the main problem in child care right now is staffing.
"I mean, you can get the kids, but it's the staff that Alabama needs to take care of these kids," said Drake.
She hopes more people will step up and take on the responsibility of caring for Alabama's youth.
"We just need good people in Alabama to join us in child care, to make this state the best state ever in child care," she said.
Granny's Daycare currently has a waitlist. They offer school readiness and quality care programs for children 6 weeks to 4 years old.