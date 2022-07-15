Child accidentally fires gun into Marshall County reserve deputy's home

A reserve deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office came home Thursday to discover a bullet hole in his teenage daughter's bedroom and another bullet hole in his neighbor's house.
The sheriff's office said further investigation revealed the suspect: a 12-year-old boy who found his father's gun in a secure location in the father's bedroom and accidentally fired it.
The bullet went through the walls of both homes and passed through the reserve deputy's daughter's headboard before coming to rest in the wall behind the bed.
The sheriff's office said the boy was home with his grandmother with the incident occurred. Juvenile probation was contacted, and the case is still being investigated.