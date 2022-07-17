Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) - Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured. Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court. Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.