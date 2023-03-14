 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with the
subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Chicago man suing Buffalo Wild Wings over boneless wings

A Chicago man is suing Buffalo Wild Wings because he says their boneless wings, are not wings at all. He says really they're chicken nuggets.

CHICAGO (WBBM) -- A Chicago man is suing Buffalo Wild Wings because he says their boneless wings, are not wings at all.

He says really they're chicken nuggets.

In a lawsuit filed over the weekend, the man accuses Buffalo Wild Wings of false advertising. He says the name "boneless buffalo wings" would mean they are deboned buffalo wings.

But he says they are instead slices of chicken breast meat deep fried like wings.

The lawsuit calls on Buffalo Wild Wings to change the name of the product or indicate on the menu that the food is chicken breast meat.

The man who filed the lawsuit has filed multiple other class action lawsuits regarding various products.

