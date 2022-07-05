Chicago-area officials provide update on July 4th mass killings

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference providing more details on Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
At least six people were killed and at least 30 were wounded.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks. Hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages then fled in terror.
An hours-long manhunt ensued during which residents hunkered down in businesses or received police escorts to their homes.
That ended with a traffic stop and brief chase Monday evening, when authorities detained a man they described as a person of interest.
They identified no motive for the attack in Highland Park. That's an affluent community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore.