Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Chicago-area officials provide update on July 4th mass killings

Chicago parade shooting

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Illinois was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after the parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022.

 WLS/ABC News

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference providing more details on Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

At least six people were killed and at least 30 were wounded.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Watch it here:

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) - A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks. Hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages then fled in terror.

At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.

An hours-long manhunt ensued during which residents hunkered down in businesses or received police escorts to their homes.

That ended with a traffic stop and brief chase Monday evening, when authorities detained a man they described as a person of interest.

They identified no motive for the attack in Highland Park. That's an affluent community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore.