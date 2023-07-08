Chester Rogers hosts Tre Day at Lee High School

Chester “Tre” Rogers pulled out all the stops for Tre Day at Lee High School on Saturday.
The NFL wide receiver and former Lee General returned to his old stomping ground to host a field day and celebrity flag football game.
“It means the world to me because I’ve always wanted to -- you know, whatever I got success or I earned anything -- I wanted to use my platform to give back and that’s exactly what Tre Day is for,” Rogers said. “It’s not about me, it’s bigger than me. It’s about this entire city.”
Rogers, who most recently played with the Browns, said it was a blessing to see kids looking up to him.
“Just to have that appreciation, I don’t take it as fame and stardom, I take it as, like, it’s achievable. You know, seeing somebody that came from the same place they came from,” he said.
One of the highlights of the day was the flag football game. In addition to big names like Eric Ebron, Monty Rice and Reggie Ragland on the field, legends like John Stallworth and Julio Jones watched from the sideline.