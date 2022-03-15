Cherokee man indicted on 41 counts of making child porn, admits to recording children in bathroom

A Cherokee man has been indicted by a Colbert County grand jury for 41 counts of producing child pornography. It comes after he admitted to video-recording children in a bathroom.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Matthew Sitorius was caught by his wife recording children in a bathroom with a spy camera in October 2021.
The complaint says the wife found the spy camera in Sitorius' dresser, along with several microSD cards. When she confronted him, Sitorius admitted his "curiosity got the best of him" and said he was sorry.
According to investigators, there may have been more images on several more cards, flash drives, computers and a cell phone with child pornography on them.
Sitorius is scheduled for an arraignment hearing 9 a.m. April 28.