 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 1215 PM CDT.

* At 905 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Madison County from
Gurley to Madison. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in this
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And M
University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Ryland,
Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

UPDATE: UAH says evacuation mostly over; safe to return after chemical release

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Alabama in Huntsville campus

University of Alabama in Huntsville campus (Image from UAH Facebook page)

11:42 a.m. UPDATE: In a campus alert, the University of Alabama in Huntsville reports "With the exception of the 3rd floor of (the Material Science Building) the emergency situation at UAH has ended and it is safe to return."

From earlier:

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has told people to evacuate two buildings on campus due to a chemical release.

One is the Material Science Building. The other is the Optics Building.

Campus alerts tell people to move at least 500 feet from the buildings and to avoid the area until further notice.

No other details have been provided.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you