UPDATE: UAH says evacuation mostly over; safe to return after chemical release

11:42 a.m. UPDATE: In a campus alert, the University of Alabama in Huntsville reports "With the exception of the 3rd floor of (the Material Science Building) the emergency situation at UAH has ended and it is safe to return."
From earlier:
The University of Alabama in Huntsville has told people to evacuate two buildings on campus due to a chemical release.
One is the Material Science Building. The other is the Optics Building.
Campus alerts tell people to move at least 500 feet from the buildings and to avoid the area until further notice.
No other details have been provided.
