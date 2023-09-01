Check your receipt! If you shopped at an Alabama Walmart on Friday, you may have been overcharged

Alabama’s 1% grocery tax cut went into effect Friday, but not every customer got to take advantage of it at first.
According to both WAAY viewers and Walmart, some customers and Sam’s Club members in Alabama paid more, not less, sales tax.
That’s because the company charged shoppers both the old and new rates when calculating their bills at checkout on Friday.
Walmart says the issue has been fixed. It also has remedies for those who were impacted Friday.
“We’re asking customers who used cash while shopping with us (Friday) to check their receipts. If they see they’ve been charged two separate sales tax amounts, bring that receipt to their Walmart store or Sam’s Club and speak with a member of management to get a refund for the higher of the two taxes,” said spokesman Joe Pennington.
“Customers who used credit cards and other forms of payment will receive a notification their refunds were automatically applied.”