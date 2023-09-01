 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Check your receipt! If you shopped at an Alabama Walmart on Friday, you may have been overcharged

  • 0

Alabama’s 1% grocery tax cut went into effect Friday, but not every customer got to take advantage of it at first.

According to both WAAY viewers and Walmart, some customers and Sam’s Club members in Alabama paid more, not less, sales tax.

That’s because the company charged shoppers both the old and new rates when calculating their bills at checkout on Friday.

Walmart says the issue has been fixed. It also has remedies for those who were impacted Friday.

“We’re asking customers who used cash while shopping with us (Friday) to check their receipts. If they see they’ve been charged two separate sales tax amounts, bring that receipt to their Walmart store or Sam’s Club and speak with a member of management to get a refund for the higher of the two taxes,” said spokesman Joe Pennington.

“Customers who used credit cards and other forms of payment will receive a notification their refunds were automatically applied.”

Walmart sign

Image from Walmart.com

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you