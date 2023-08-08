 Skip to main content
Check out these photos of WAAY viewers' favorite cats

International Cat Day

Images courtesy of Trostel Baker, Amanda Hobbs, Marie Wilt Jones, and Gloria Hawkins Lee

It's International Cat Day!

WAAY 31 viewers have been submitting pictures of their feline friends to our Facebook page.

You can view the submitted photos and add your own by visiting WAAY 31's Facebook page HERE.

