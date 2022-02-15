Charges dropped against Athens man accused of attacking his parents with car

Court records show three felony charges against the 36-year-old accused of attacking his parents, one of whom is an Athens City Council member, with his car have been dropped.
36-year-old Sean Travis was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree assault after Athens Police say he purposefully attacked his parents, Frank and Sharon Travis, with his car in 2019.
Frank Travis is an Athens City Council member and has been since 2016.
The attack caused part of Frank Travis' leg to be amputated. His wife, Sean Travis' mother, spent some time in the Huntsville Hospital ICU recovering from the attack.