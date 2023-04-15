Chargers take game one from No. 19 Valdosta State

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Near and west of the I-65 corridor in northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use low beams and be alert for abrupt changes in visibility through 9 AM on Saturday. Allow for extra time to reach your destination. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&