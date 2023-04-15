Chargers take game one from No. 19 Valdosta State

The University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball team took game one of a Gulf South Conference series against No. 19 Valdosta State on Friday afternoon by a score of 15-5. The Chargers improved to 23-16 (14-8 GSC) and the Blazers fell to 24-11 (14-8 GSC).
UAH did not strike out in the contest and scored in bunches as they put up multiple runs in five different innings.
The Chargers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and would hold that lead till the sixth inning when VSU drew the score even at 5-5. UAH scored 10 runs in the ensuing three innings to leave no doubt, ending the game in the bottom of the eighth by run rule.
At the plate, the Chargers were led by Caleb Mahan who went 3-for-5, including a triple and two doubles with three RBI. Landon Ezzell went 3-for-4 in the game, improving his batting average to .451 on the season and also extending his hit streak to 14 games.
Garrett Bodine, Carson Villalta, Will Noles, Mitchell Rottier, Ezzell, and Mahan each recorded doubles in the game, while Rottier contributed three RBI.
On the mound, Connor Brooks got the start and went 5.1 innings, but it was Cory Hagood who earned the win after 2.2 innings of relief pitching. Hagood allowed just one hit and faced the minimum number of batters over the course of the final three innings.
UAH continues their series against Valdosta State tomorrow at Charger Park beginning at noon.