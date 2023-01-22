Chargers spend Sunday building beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The UAH Chargers men’s and women’s basketball teams took part in a bed build for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that provides beds to families in need, on Sunday.
Players and coaches built the beds from scratch, spending time cutting, sanding, drilling and staining the wood for each bed.
“College athletes spend a lot of time worrying about college athletes and themselves,” men’s head basketball coach John Shulman said. “Today is a day to worry about other people and to think about other people. And for that is worth every second that we’re out here.”
“It’s really fun. It’s a great bonding experience and just bond over something that’s bigger than basketball,” Chargers guard CJ Williamson said. “We work really hard and some of us put our identity in basketball but it’s not our identity. Our identity is in our faith and in helping other people.”
“This is our busiest time of the year. You know, they’ll be up in the morning at 6 a.m. in the weight room and back for practice in the afternoon and getting ready to go back into another conference road swing. But just to be able to get out in the community and serve our community in ways that we haven’t been able to do in a while, I think is really special and I think it’s eye-opening for our young athletes as well,” women’s head basketball coach Andrea Lemmond said of the experience.