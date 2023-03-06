Chargers qualify for 15th NCAA Tournament, 11th Since 2010

The field for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball South Region Championships has been set, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team will be the No. 3 seed in the regional tournament starting Saturday.
The 2023 NCAA Division II South Region Men's Basketball Championships will be held on the campus of first-seeded Nova Southeastern starting with Saturday's opening-round matchups.
As the No. 3 seed, UAH is pitted against sixth-seeded Embry-Riddle for Saturday's first round matchup. Game times will be announced in the near future.
The rest of the NCAA South Regional field consists of West Alabama at No. 2, Lee at No. 4, West Georgia at No. 5, Tuskegee at No. 7, and Miles at No. 8.
This is the UAH men's basketball program's 15th berth to the NCAA tournament and the fifth consecutive year the Chargers have been selected to compete at the NCAA South Regional.