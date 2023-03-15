 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with the
subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Chargers NCAA Tournament run concludes in Sweet Sixteen

UAH

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team saw its incredible NCAA tournament run come to a close in the South Regional Final, falling to No. 1 seed Nova Southeastern 87-62. UAH ends the season at 27-8 while the Sharks stay undefeated at 33-0.

Max Shulman and Chaney Johnson each earned spots on the South Regional All-Tournament Team for their efforts throughout the tournament.

Johnson was the leading scorer for the Chargers with 18 points against NSU, shooting 8-for-10 from the field on the night. Johnson also paced UAH on the glass with a team-best eight boards.

M. Shulman had nine points off 3-for-7 three-point shooting and led UAH with five assists in the contest.

Ten different Chargers recorded points on the night.

UAH shot the ball at a 46 percent clip from the field compared to the hosts 51 percent mark and the Sharks won the rebounding battle by a 36-27 margin.

This was the seventh regional final appearance for the Chargers since 2011.

