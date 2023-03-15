Chargers NCAA Tournament run concludes in Sweet Sixteen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team saw its incredible NCAA tournament run come to a close in the South Regional Final, falling to No. 1 seed Nova Southeastern 87-62. UAH ends the season at 27-8 while the Sharks stay undefeated at 33-0.
Max Shulman and Chaney Johnson each earned spots on the South Regional All-Tournament Team for their efforts throughout the tournament.
Johnson was the leading scorer for the Chargers with 18 points against NSU, shooting 8-for-10 from the field on the night. Johnson also paced UAH on the glass with a team-best eight boards.
M. Shulman had nine points off 3-for-7 three-point shooting and led UAH with five assists in the contest.
Ten different Chargers recorded points on the night.
UAH shot the ball at a 46 percent clip from the field compared to the hosts 51 percent mark and the Sharks won the rebounding battle by a 36-27 margin.
This was the seventh regional final appearance for the Chargers since 2011.