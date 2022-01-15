 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.



Chargers Fight Tough Against GSC-Leading Union in 71-70 Setback

  • Updated
  • 0
UAH falls to Union

UAH falls to Union. (Photo courtesy of UAH Athletics) 

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team went toe-to-toe with the league leaders on Saturday but would ultimately fall in a heartbreaker by a 71-70 score to Union at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers slip to 11-7 (4-5 Gulf South Conference), while UU improves to 14-3 (8-1 GSC).

CJ Williamson turned in his best game as a Charger in the setback, knocking down 10 shots on his way to scoring a season-high 28 points while also pacing the home team on the glass by collecting nine rebounds.

Turning in a 20-point, eight-rebound performance was Chaney Johnson, and Auston Leslie scored 10 to go along with five rebounds, a team-best three assists, and two steals.

Scoring was hard to come by in the final three minutes of the game as both teams locked down defensively, with Luke Burnett nailing a 3-pointer with 2:56 left to make it a 70-68 lead for UAH before Tyree Boykin tied the contest at 70-70 with 1:26 left in the contest.

Tylandruis Parks then would make one of two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining in the contest, and Union would prevent the Chargers from getting an attempt off on the ensuing possession to secure the 71-70 win.

The contest was back-and-forth for all 40 minutes as neither team led by more than seven in the game, and the affair featured eight lead changes and seven ties.

After claiming an early 5-0 advantage, the Bulldogs would end up leading through much of the opening half, but Jack Kostel had the last bucket of the period in the final minute to send the hosts into the locker room leading 36-35.

A 7-0 spurt for UAH that was punctuated by a Leslie steal and dunk gave the Chargers their biggest lead of the night at 51-44 at just under 14 minutes remaining in the game, and the Blue and White would enjoy that cushion on three other occasions before a 10-0 Union run would turn the game into a three-point lead for the guests at 63-60 at the 7:05 mark.

Neither team would lead by more than four the rest of the way.

UAH finished the contest shooting 41.8 percent but was just 4-for-21 from 3-point land, while the Bulldogs connected on 42.6 percent of its attempts including making 10 3-pointers. On the glass, the Chargers edged out the guests by a 40-39 margin.

The home team gave the ball away just eight times to build up a 15-5 edge in points off turnovers, and UAH dominated the inside game by outscoring Union by a 44-20 difference in points in the paint.

UAH will aim to bounce back when the team returns to action in a week at Auburn Montgomery. Tip-off on Saturday is slated for 4 p.m.

