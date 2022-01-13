Chargers Earn 82-61 Win Over Visiting CBU on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE | Remaining perfect at home, The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team secured an 82-61 win over visiting Christian Brothers on Thursday night at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers move to 11-6 (4-4 Gulf South Conference), while the Bucs move to 5-10 (2-7 GSC).
CJ Williamson had a terrific night for the Chargers, going 7-for-8 from the floor on his way to scoring 19 while also grabbing three rebounds, handing out two assists, and picking up a team-high four assists.
Three other Chargers scored in double figures with the league's top 3-point shooter Luke Burnett knocking down four more triples on his way to scoring 17 while also collecting a team-best four rebounds, while Chaney Johnson had a 6-for-8 shooting night to score 14 while also blocking three shots.
Max Shulman rounded out the double-figure quartet as he scored 11.
The Chargers led wire to wire, earning their first double-digit lead of the night when a pair of Shulman free throws made it 25-14 at the 11:08 mark of the opening half, and the home team would go on to lead 48-27 at the halftime break.
UAH's advantage would grow to as many as 34 at 75-41 just past the halfway point of the second stanza, and while a late push from CBU would allow the guests to narrow the deficit down to 19, the Chargers would end up taking the 82-61 victory.
UAH shot 53.6 percent overall on the night while holding CBU to a 44.2 percent mark including a 23.5 percent performance from beyond the arc, but the visitors did win the battle on the glass by a 37-27 clip.
The Chargers forced Christian Brothers into 26 turnovers on the night, converting that into a 27-12 advantage in points of giveaways.
UAH will look to continue its hot play at home on Saturday when the squad welcomes Union. Tip-off at The Stable is scheduled for 4 p.m.