Charger bats struggle in rainy first game at GSC Tournament

The University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball team dropped the first matchup of the 2023 Gulf South Conference Baseball Championships on Friday as the tournament's sixth seeded Shorter Hawks won 3-0. UAH fell to 29-19 with the loss, while Shorter improved to 28-20.
Rainy conditions forced the game to be delayed from its original 10 a.m. start time and the weather persisted throughout the game. The Chargers struggled to string together multiple hits in any inning throughout the game.
The UAH offense was led by Mitchell Rottier who contributed two of the team's five hits, while Carson Villalta added the only extra-base hit of the day with a double in the sixth inning.
Connor Brooks got the start on the mound for the Chargers and after giving up one run in the first inning, settled in to hold Shorter scoreless till the fifth inning where the Hawks put two more on the board. Brooks ended his outing having pitched seven innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs.
Trey Wright pitched the final two innings for UAH and held the Hawks in check as he gave up two hits and zero earned runs.
The tournament's No. 3 seed Chargers face elimination tomorrow as they will face the loser of No. 2 seed Montevallo and No. 7 seed Lee.