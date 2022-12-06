Change in permitless carry law means major cut to funding for Morgan County Sheriff's Office

In less than a month, Alabama's new permitless carry law will go into effect.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the new law will impact them in a major way.
Alabama will become the 22nd state to allow its residents to carry concealed guns without a permit.
Puckett said the Morgan County Sheriff's Office has been encouraging citizens who plan on traveling to still get a gun permit in case they end up in a state that still requires one.
Puckett said the biggest impact is going to be funding.
He mentioned a huge chunk of their funding comes from selling gun permits, and they’re expecting to lose $200,000 between what was made last year and what they make this year.
"That’s a big impact, because we buy vehicles, we buy vests, we buy uniforms, we pay for training — we pay for a lot of the operation for the administrative office out of the money from the sale of permits," said Puckett.
This huge financial loss will also result in some cuts.
"We’ve already started looking at ways of cutting: trying to cut overtime, trying to cut gas usage, cutting the amount of uniforms that the guys are able to purchase," the sheriff said. "Training has been affected by that as well, as far as what kind of training our deputies or any of our correctional officers can go to, because we are having to try to save the money that we know we are going to lose."
Puckett stated he's never seen a budget cut this huge in his four years as sheriff.
However, he is confident that citizens will not feel this impact. The sheriff's office will do everything they can to continue maintaining their patrols and to emphasize the safety of their citizens.