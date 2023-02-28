Chaney Johnson Named GSC Player of the Year

The Gulf South Conference announced its men's basketball season awards on Tuesday afternoon, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville was represented by Chaney Johnson as GSC Player of the Year as well as a First Team All-GSC selection.
This is Johnson's second career First Team All-GSC honor, as he becomes the seventh GSC Player of the Year in UAH men's basketball program history. UAH has now had at least one All-GSC honoree for 26 consecutive seasons.
A native of Alabaster, Alabama, Johnson leads the Chargers and ranks in the top 10 in the GSC in 2022-23 with 16.0 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. He has totaled 480 points on the year along with 199 rebounds, which are also in the top 10 in the conference.
Johnson recorded a double-double with points and rebounds three times in the 2022-23 campaign, while scoring over 20 points on six occasions including a season-high 29 against West Alabama on Nov. 28.
This season, he became the program's 31st player to eclipse 1,000 points in his career as he enters Tuesday's GSC tournament first round matchup a Spragins Hall with 1,117 career points.
Johnson helped guided the Chargers to a 24-6 overall record and a 19-5 mark in GSC play, which earned UAH the No. 1 seed in the GSC tournament and the right to host a first-round matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Spragins Hall against eighth-seeded Mississippi College.