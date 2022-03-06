Chance for severe storms by Monday afternoon

It's been a picture perfect weekend across North Alabama with near record breaking highs in the Shoals, and mostly sunny skies in many areas.
Cloud coverage will start to increase late tonight as a cold front nears our area. Temperatures will be mild once again as we head to bed, and we should be mostly dry. Unfortunately, our dry weather pattern will come to an end Monday, as big changes will take place as the cold front moves through North Alabama.
Models are starting to come together on the timing of these storms, and when we could expect the stronger potentially severe storms to take place. For areas further west, showers could begin during as early as tonight. We aren't expecting these storms to be severe, but damaging winds with the potential for hail could occur.
The main line of storms enters North Alabama starting with our northwestern counties by the morning, and the system will continue to move further east throughout the morning. While the strongest line of storms look to weaken and be off to our north, there is still a chance for severe storms to develop mainly in areas east of I-65 during the late morning early afternoon hours.
Damaging wind gusts as well as the low risk for hail and tornadoes will be the biggest threat.
Once this system moves out, cooler much more seasonable temperatures will take over. We'll be back to waking up to temperatures in the 30's and 40's and highs only in the 50's. A much more active weather pattern continues throughout the work week as there will be another chance for showers as early as Tuesday afternoon.