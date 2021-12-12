Chance for late night freezing fog overnight

Due to the presence of clear skies and light winds, temperatures have dropped into the 30's tonight and will continue to drop overnight. A chance for a freezing frost, especially in our cooler spots, start late tonight. Any late night or early morning drivers should take it slow on the roads during this time period. By the afternoon warm air sweeps in and with the sunshine will make for another beautiful afternoon with highs in the 60's for our high tomorrow.
An increase in cloud coverage once we get to Tuesday thanks to tropical moisture moving in, creating showers to the north of us. A slight chance for a spotty shower or two Tuesday but for the most part we'll stay dry for the next several days. Temperatures will be unseasonable through the end of the week.
Rain chances ramp up Thursday night, but pick up heading into the weekend.