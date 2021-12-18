Chance for heavy showers, embedded thunderstorms this evening

A wet start to the weekend as as moderate to heavier widespread showers linger. A brief break of isolated showers in the late morning, but the break doesn't last long.
By the afternoon widespread shower activity behind a cold front moves through the area this evening. Chance for a few brief downpours and thunderstorms last into the night. Rain continues to decrease as showers continues east, before eventually all shower activity comes to an end during the overnight hours.
You'll notice a much cooler more seasonable afternoon Sunday, with highs struggling to hit the 50's. As cloud coverage moves out, cool and clear skies Sunday night will set us up for a chilly start to the work week. Get the heavy coats and ice scrappers back out - we'll be seeing the upper 20's and 30's heading out the door Monday morning.