Chance for flurries tonight, bitterly cold to start the weekend

Still, it's worth mentioning that data sources are indicating the chance for flurries through the first part of tonight. It's possible for northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee to end up with a very light dusting, but as mentioned in previous forecast updates, impacts will be almost nil.
All of North Alabama will feel the combined effects of cold temperatures and gusty wind Saturday, especially in the morning. Lows will be near 20 degrees and the northwest wind will make it feel like the single digits and teens. Even with sunshine in the forecast Saturday, highs will only be in the mid 30s.
Temperatures moderate some to end the weekend. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid 20s, but highs on Sunday reach the low to mid 50s! Milder temperatures continue for most of next week, too. Rain reenters the forecast starting with showers later in the day Tuesday. Showers linger into Wednesday and even into Thursday. Heavier rain is likely by the middle of the week and in total, we can pick up as much as two inches. Cold air follows and temperatures dip to 30s and 40s for highs to end the week.