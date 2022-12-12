Challenger Middle, Huntsville City schools mourning death of student linked to accidental shooting

The families of Challenger Middle School and Huntsville City Schools are mourning the death of a student.
An eighth-grade student at Challenger Middle died over the weekend, according to the school system.
A spokesperson for the Huntsville City School System said the death is connected to the 12-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself on Sunday. Read more about that HERE
Here's the message Challenger Middle School Principal Bo Coln sent Monday:
Dear CMS families and staff members,
We are deeply saddened to inform you that an eighth-grade student passed away over the weekend. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the student’s family, friends, and everyone impacted. We ask everyone for their understanding in respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time.
We are committed to providing support to students, teachers, and staff members. Counselors were on-scene at our school today to speak with any students and staff members in need, and we will continue to make staff members available for anyone who may need someone to speak with about this.
Please contact any of our school counselors if you are in need of any assistance discussing grief or loss with your child, and we invite you to contact our school administration if we can help in any way.
Very respectfully,
Bo Coln
Challenger Middle Principal