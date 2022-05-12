 Skip to main content
Central High School student injured by school resource officer during mock DUI event

A Central High School eighth-grader was flown to Birmingham for treatment after being accidentally run over by a school resource officer, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed the incident Thursday. He said the SRO had placed a student in the patrol car and put the vehicle in reverse, unaware that another student was lying down on the pavement behind the vehicle. 

The students were participating in a mock DUI demonstration at the high school, Singleton said. He did not know the injured student's condition as of Thursday evening.

Alabama State Troopers have been called in to investigate the incident.

