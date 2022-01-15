Central Arkansas rallies for overtime win over UNA

CONWAY, Ark., – Central Arkansas rallied in the final minute of regulation and again in overtime to post an 89-88 win over the University of North Alabama men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon in ASUN Conference men’s basketball action. With the loss, UNA falls to 8-9 overall and 1-3 in league play.
The Lions led by seven with 51.3 seconds remaining in regulation and by six with 53.9 to play in the first overtime. The Bears rallied each time.
After two free throws by Will Soucie put North Alabama ahead 75-68 late in regulation, Central Arkansas got a basket on the ensuing possession. Full-court pressure then led to a pair of UNA turnovers and easy UCA baskets to make the score 75-74 with 29.1 seconds remaining.
UNA’s Detalian Brown then hit 1-of-2 free throws before another basket by the Bears tied the game at 76-76 with 15.5 seconds to play. The home team had a chance to win after another UNA turnover, but a blocked shot by Daniel Ortiz at the buzzer sent the game into overtime.
The Lions again held a lead late in the extra period. After a basket by Ortiz put UNA ahead 85-79 with 1:03 to play, the Bears drew a foul in the final minute. UCA hit both free throws, then converted another North Alabama turnover into a three-point basket to make the score 85-84 with 45.3 seconds remaining.
The teams traded defensive stops before Brown hit two free throws to extend the UNA lead to 87-84 with 19.4 seconds to play.
A trey by the Bears then tied the game, but Isaac Chatman drove to the rim and drew a foul with 1.7 seconds on the clock. The junior hit 1-of-2 free throws to give the Lions the lead.
UCA’s Collin Cooper, however, was fouled on a desperation half-court shot at the buzzer. The sophomore hit 2-of-3 free throws with .2 seconds remaining to give the home team the victory.
The loss spoiled a career-high night for Soucie, who didn’t miss a shot on the night. The sophomore from Califon, New Jersey was 8-for-8 from the floor, including a three-pointer. He added a 6-for-6 showing from the free throw line to finish with 23 points.
Jamari Blackmon added 18 points before fouling out with 4:02 remaining in regulation. Ortiz and Brown finished with 16 points each.
Darious Hall, who also fouled out, led Central Arkansas (6-11 overall, 3-1 ASUN) with a game-high 25 points.
UNA will play at Bellarmine on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (CST) on the BU campus in Louisville, Ky.