Celebrating outstanding women in North Alabama

Six North Alabama women took center stage for their work in North Alabama Tuesday night at Woody Anderson Ford.
The event provided pre-celebration fellowship for the honorees who will be officially recognized at the 21st annual Women Honoring Women Fundraising event, hosted by the Women's Economic Development Council Foundation (WEDC) on Sept. 15.
The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the WEDC Foundation to help continue its mission of empowering local women.
The celebrations allow these ladies, from all different backgrounds, to come together to inspire even more women.
WAAY 31 is a sponsor for Women Honoring Women.
September's event will be emceed by WAAY 31 Evening Anchor Marie Waxel and WAAY 31 Creative Services Director Suzanne Sullivan.
To learn more about WEDC click here.