Celebrating 60 years of desegregating Huntsville schools: The ongoing fight for equality

Sunday marks the 60th anniversary of the desegregation of schools in Huntsville. WAAY 31 is highlighting the work that still needs to be done to achieve equality in education.
Huntsville City Schools leaders are slowly chipping away at a 2015 desegregation order, which demands the district provide equal teaching and learning opportunities within schools. The district has met transportation mandates, and officials are confident that they'll soon obtain unitary status for faculty and staff requirements as well.
Chris Pape, the attorney for Huntsville City Schools, said more than half of their principals are African American now. That number was closer to a third nearly 10 years ago.
The district must also achieve racial balance in student discipline, course offerings, and facilities to earn unitary status.
"You have schools like Sonnie Hereford, like McNair, Jemison, the renovations at Martin Luther King, some of the renovations that took place at Rolling Hills recently. Although it's not part of the consent order, there were renovations at Highlands," Pape explained.
Pape encourages the community to review a new facilities plan that will soon be released to learn more about other plans to improve facilities in communities attended by mostly African American students.
Pape said school officials are also diligently working toward equitable access to courses across the district.
"Some evidence came out about the number of (Advanced Placement) courses being offered at some of our schools, and then some of the club offerings like not having honor societies, like not all of the schools having all of the basic honors societies, things like that came out," he said.
Magnet and transfer programs for students seem to be addressing this problem. The attorney explained that the greatest challenge facing Huntsville City Schools might be tackling the issue of African American students being disciplined at a higher rate than others.
“The case I’d like to bring to the judge is that no matter your race or your background, if you do commit an offense, you get the same consequence that someone else does of a different race or background at a different school and it doesn't matter where you are in the city,” he said.
The district is implementing support programs to help students with behavioral problems and to make sure they aren’t likely to repeat the same mistakes.
Huntsville City Schools will appear in court on Sept. 19 to seek faculty and staff unitary status.
To view the complete plan, click here.