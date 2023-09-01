Celebrating 60 years of desegregating Huntsville schools: The legacies of a father and son

During the 1960s, racial tensions that divided the country and a space race that united it came together right here in North Alabama.
Neil Armstrong's famous "one small step," made possible by NASA’s team at Marshall Space Flight Center, garnered most of the heroic headlines.
However, equally important “small steps" by a first grade boy from Huntsville made just as big an impact.
And it all started right here in Huntsville with a man and his boy, whose legacies live on in so many ways.
"I think they stood on the front lines of history. There was no violence like Birmingham, and some of the other ugly things that happened. But they didn't know that at the time. They did not know what was out there," said Dr. Waymon Burke, a political science professor.
Burke has known the Hereford family for the past 50 years, as a friend and colleague of Dr. Sonnie Hereford III, and a high school teacher to Sonnie Hereford IV – the small boy you see in pictures holding his dad's hand as they confidently step through the doorway of an all-white school.
Burke says Hereford's legacy is one of sacrifice.
Taking those brave steps over the threshold of Huntsville's Fifth Avenue School was not without risk.
"It took an incredible amount of courage, not only for the adults to do this, but to make those decisions for their children," said Burke.
In 1962, Hereford III challenged Huntsville's segregated schools, winning a lawsuit he filed in his son's name.
The following September, little Sonnie Hereford IV made history as he held the hand of his father, defying democrat segregationist Gov. George Wallace.
"I think he would say that he was not totally aware of the gravity of what all this meant. I know that he has said many times he felt he was just another kid in that school," said Burke.
Those heroic small steps are commemorated in an understated display of bronze footprints embedded in the sidewalk of Sonnie Hereford Elementary School, a testament to the even greater strides made in the years following that simple but groundbreaking act.
But legacies are not the stuff of concrete and metal.
They live and breathe and last.
They are impactful, meaningful, nurtured and acted upon.