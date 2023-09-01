Celebrating 60 years of desegregating Huntsville schools: How educators teach kids about history

Sunday, September 3, marks 60 years of desegregation for Huntsville public schools. But, holding kids' interest when it comes to historical events, can be an uphill battle at times. Some people find it difficult to connect with past events. WAAY 31 looked into the unique ways educators are making sure Huntsville history is not forgotten.
William Hampton is not your typical educator. His classroom is called the Huntsville Revisited Museum. It showcases any and everything related to the Rocket City– from vintage school uniforms to Elizabeth Taylor's connection to Madison County. Hampton’s goal is to keep Huntsville history alive, “while getting the story straight and keeping it straight,” he said.
When it comes to desegregation, it's personal.
The first wave of students to integrate Huntsville schools in 1963, were Sonnie Hereford IV, John Brewton, Veronica Pearson and David (Piggee) Osman. Hampton was part of the second wave of students in 1964.
He remembers the students were nice, but it was the opposite for their parents. "Some of the teachers, you just got this vibe that they didn't really want you there,” Hampton added.
The sixth-generation Huntsvillian does not just recite facts, he strives to further these conversations by digging deeper and asking questions. "I am always sharing and asking the question, how do we grow from here? What are the lessons learned?”
Dr. Beth Patin, Hereford’s daughter, understands part of the disconnect with the younger generation. "When we think about these struggles, we think about these black-and-white images as things that have happened so long ago. We're talking about my father, my grandfather.”
As a Syracuse University professor and librarian, Dr. Patin thinks the younger generation will only be vested in the Civil Rights movement if information is easily accessible and digitized. "We're using cool digital storytelling tools to bring those old stories back to life,” she said.
Dr. Sonnie Hereford III's documentary
"Now every kid in Huntsville, teacher in Huntsville, every kid in the state of Alabama, can watch the story about the desegregation of Alabama,” Dr. Patin said.
Hampton will continue to engage in conversations to learn from the past, so he can help the next generation. “[I will] pour into my children, my grandchildren and others so that future generations can benefit from the sacrifices that those before us have laid out,” he said.
If you listen to Dr. Patin, you can see how life has an interesting way of coming full circle. “I think about how two generations ago, my grandfather couldn't go into a library until he was 39, and now I get to profess about libraries,” she said.
