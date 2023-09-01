Celebrating 60 Years of Desegregating Huntsville Schools: A Look Back at Sept. 3, 1963

Sunday, September 3, marks 60 years since Huntsville became the first city in Alabama to desegregate public schools. WAAY 31 talked to Sonnie Hereford IV about the pivotal moment in American history.

There was a lot riding on the shoulders of Sonnie in 1963. The six year old understood he had important work to do.

Just one year earlier, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech on equality at Oakwood College in March.

A few weeks after that, Sonnie’s mom, Martha (who was pregnant at the time), sat down at a Walgreens white-only lunch counter in Huntsville and ordered a drink.

"[My grandmother] was arrested with Joan Cashin. These two ladies were prominent wives of doctors and as they got arrested. It got national attention," said Dr. Beth Patin.

The negative press added fuel to the civil rights movement in the south. Sonnie’s father, Dr. Sonnie Hereford III, sensed the movement was bigger than Alabama, so he began recording the sights and sounds that later changed Huntsville forever. Those videos were later edited together to create the documentary, ‘A Civil Rights Journey: by Dr. Sonnie Hereford III.’

You can view the movie by clicking HERE.

Georgia Bearden, along with her husband, strategized, protested and marched along the streets demanding equal rights. “It was very peaceful, but we got the job done,” she said.

The fear of losing money, prompted some business owners to cave to the pressure. In July, all public facilities were officially open to everyone.

But, there was one more hurdle– the school system.

“We went to the school board to appeal and get the schools integrated. They wouldn't meet with us at first. Then, eventually they said they would meet with us and they put us last on the agenda. They would get to every item on the agenda, until they got to our item, and then adjourn the meeting,” said Sonnie.

This back and forth lasted a while– until, Dr. Hereford decided to sue the Huntsville school system in federal court in Birmingham.

“They started off with 37 families who were interested in participating,” said Dr. Patin. When the lawsuit was finally settled in August 1963, there were only four families left. Some families dropped out of the lawsuit due to economic pressure or intimidation.

Mrs. Bearden was forced to pull her son, James Bearden, Jr. from the lawsuit. She says little Jimmy, who was six years old at the time, was crushed. "It made us feel very, very poorly. That's the thing about the whole movement, people have a hard time understanding how hurtful discrimination is,” she said.

Dr. Hereford then put Sonnie into a bootcamp, of sorts, to prepare for what he could possibly face in the first grade at the all-white Fifth Avenue School. However, his mother did not think anything would happen. She never believed anyone in Huntsville would hurt a child. Mrs. Hereford put her child’s safety in God’s hands.

"My father explained that people would call you names and he didn't want me to be quick to respond. I had to have the right temperament. Similar to Jackie Robinson,” said Sonnie.

"My dad and I walked the 300 yards from our home to the school [on September 3] and we were told we cannot enter on that day.”

All four schools scheduled to integrate that day were forced closed by Governor George Wallace. “The governor thought, if I can't let anyone into the schools, they can't say I am discriminating,” said Sonnie.

Dr. Hereford and Sonnie went back to Fifth Avenue everyday, except Friday, when they went to Federal Court. Upon their return on Monday, September 9, they were let in and allowed to enroll in the school. Sonnie was then followed by John Brewton, Veronica Pearson and David (Piggee) Osman in integrating the Huntsville school system.

"When I finally got to my classroom, it didn't feel that unusual. Six year-olds don't understand that they are not supposed to like someone who is different,” said Sonnie.

